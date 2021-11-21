Priti Patel failing over small boat Channel crossings, Labour says
Published
But former Home Secretary Sajid Javid says he is confident his successor is doing everything she can.Full Article
Published
But former Home Secretary Sajid Javid says he is confident his successor is doing everything she can.Full Article
Labour has accused Priti Patel of "comprehensively failing" on the issue of migrant crossings in the Channel after a record number..
Labour has accused Priti Patel of "comprehensively failing" on the issue of migrant crossings in the Channel after a record number..