Man charged with murder of 78-year-old pensioner found dead in home
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Murder arrest after man found dead 'following burglary' at his Halesowen home
Tamworth Herald
Police said they believe the 78-year-old died after his home was burgled
Swanson death: Man charged with murder in court
New Zealand Herald
Man charged with murder of pensioner found dead in home
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Man in custody after reportedly shooting ex-girlfriend, another man in north Phoenix
ABC15 Arizona
Police say a man is in custody after his ex-girlfriend and another man were found dead at a north Phoenix home Monday morning.
1 woman dead following shooting, fire in private Denver neighborhood
7News - The Denver Channel
El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies victims, suspect in murder-suicide
KOAA - Southern Colorado