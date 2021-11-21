Art LaFleur, character actor who played Babe Ruth in 'The Sandlot,' dies at 78

Art LaFleur, character actor who played Babe Ruth in 'The Sandlot,' dies at 78

USATODAY.com

Published

Art LaFleur, who played the role of baseball icon Babe Ruth in 1993 movie "The Sandlot," has died. He was 78 and had lived with Parkinson's disease.

Full Article