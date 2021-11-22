New homes in England to have electric car chargers by law
Charging points will also be mandatory in new supermarkets and workplaces under the government's plans.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new legislation on Monday in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)..