There was a 17% increase in reported shopping scams during last year's Black Friday season, with victims losing an average of £538y, a bank has warned in a report.Full Article
Shoppers warned of Black Friday scams as £15.4m lost last Christmas
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Warning over Black Friday scams after £15.4m lost to fraudsters last Christmas
Leicester Mercury
People are being urged to take extra care when shopping online
Force urges caution when seeking out deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Devon and Cornwall Police