The Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse
Published
How a jury came to find the teenager, who shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wis., not guilty on the five charges he faced.Full Article
Published
How a jury came to find the teenager, who shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wis., not guilty on the five charges he faced.Full Article
Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson He Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Kyle Rittenhouse, now acquitted of..
Dozens of people gathered Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City to protest the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Kyle..