New Jersey Starbucks worker tests positive for hepatitis A, sparking rush to vaccinate customers
An employee who tested positive for hepatitis A prompted a New Jersey Starbucks to urge thousands of patrons to receive hepatitis A shots.
Public health employees set up pop-up vaccine clinics near the Starbucks location over the weekend, doling out at least 800..
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — County officials in New Jersey launched a two-day hepatitis A vaccine clinic this week after a..