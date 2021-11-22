Trump-backed Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign
Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suspended his run after he lost a court fight over custody of his kids.
