Roger Stone, Alex Jones: The Jan. 6 committee releases next batch of subpoenas
Published
Stone, a longtime Donald Trump adviser, and far-right radio host Jones were subpoenaed for activities surrounding the Capitol riot on January 6.
Published
Stone, a longtime Donald Trump adviser, and far-right radio host Jones were subpoenaed for activities surrounding the Capitol riot on January 6.
The House committee summoned five more allies of former President Donald J. Trump as it dug further into the planning and financing..
The January 6 select committee has issued a new round of subpoenas — and the list includes both Alex Jones and Roger Stone.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot issued a new round of subpoenas on Monday to five of former President..