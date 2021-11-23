Australia missing campers: Man arrested over pair's disappearance
Russell Hill and Carol Clay vanished in March last year during a camping trip in Victoria.Full Article
A man was arrested overnight in relation to the disappearance of the pair and is expected to be interviewed by police today.
