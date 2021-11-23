What is Thanksgiving to Indigenous people? 'A day of mourning'
Rather than a celebration of prosperity between Native Americans and Pilgrims, Thanksgiving is shadow of genocide and the resilience of Natives.
Thursday's National Day of Mourning in Plymouth, Massachusetts, will honor Indigenous people who've suffered centuries of racism..