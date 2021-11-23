Jennifer Chapple stabbed to death as children slept upstairs
Published
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple, aged in their 30s, were killed in their home in a Somerset village.Full Article
Published
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple, aged in their 30s, were killed in their home in a Somerset village.Full Article
Jennifer Chapple and husband Stephen were both found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC Local News: Somerset -- Jennifer and Stephen Chapple, aged in their 30s, were killed in their home in a Somerset village.