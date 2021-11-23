Kevin Strickland exonerated after 42 years in Missouri prison
Kevin Strickland was arrested at age 18 and convicted of a triple murder he did not commit.Full Article
A judge ruled that after more than 40 years behind bars, Kevin Strickland will go free.
Strickland was convicted of the killings largely on the basis of testimony from one eyewitness, who has recanted her claims. The..
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker believes Strickland is innocent of a 1979 triple murder for which he has spent 43 years..