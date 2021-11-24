'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's unusual story is not just a love triangle
The trailer of 'Atrangi Re', which features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, has been released.Full Article
The trailer of the Aanand L. Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, gave a glimpse of a..
The romantic-drama, set in Bihar and Madurai, follows Rinku (Sara), a young woman, who is forcefully married off to Vishnu..