Royal carol concert offered to ITV after BBC documentary dispute
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's concert is expected to air on ITV following a row with the BBC.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's concert is expected to air on ITV following a row with the BBC.Full Article
A Royal Christmas carol concert, which is set to feature the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is due to be shown on ITV, it has been..
BBC has been accused of being "very biased" in favor of Prince Harry and against Prince William, as the Royal Family said the..