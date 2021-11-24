More than 20 migrants drown after boat sinks near Calais, say French police
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said "numerous" people had died in the "tragedy".Full Article
French police say 27 people died in the Channel near Calais, the AFP news agency reports.
Several migrants headed for UK drown in the Channel near Calais after their boat sinks, the French government says.