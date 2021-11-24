Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after appointment
Rejected budget plans have spelled disaster for Sweden’s government, resulting in the resignation of the newly elected prime minister.Full Article
Magdalena Andersson resigns just hours after being voted Sweden's first female prime minister
