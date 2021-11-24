Migrants Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes in English Channel
The boat, which was carrying the migrants to Britain, capsized near Calais. The French authorities said “many” people had died in the accident.Full Article
At least 33 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior..
French officials say they have found 'about five or six' people from a boat