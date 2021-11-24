Three men found guilty of murdering black jogger in Georgia

Three white men who chased and shot a black man in Georgia last February have been convicted of his murder.Full Article
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased on a suburban Brunswick street by three men who said..
The three white men charged in the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man in Georgia have been convicted of felony murder.
