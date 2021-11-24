Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he has a fractured toe, not 'COVID toe'; will play Sunday
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he'll play Sunday against the Rams despite his fractured toe but will consider having surgery during the bye week.
Aaron Rodgers has a fractured pinky toe -- not "COVID toe" -- and the Packers QB even put his bare foot in front of the camera on..
Radio host Howard Stern took aim at Aaron Rogers once again for seeking Covid counsel from Joe Rogan and questioned whether the..