Two people have been injured after two large pigs charged on to a golf course in West Yorkshire.Full Article
Two injured as pigs storm golf course in West Yorkshire
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pigs injure golfer and force Lightcliffe Golf Club closure
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Golfers are forced to abandon their rounds as two runaway porkers push over golf bags..
BBC Local News
Two people hurt after pigs rampage on golf course
Two people have been injured after two large pigs charged on to a golf course in West Yorkshire.
Belfast Telegraph