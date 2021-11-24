'Mean Girls' star Lacey Chabert reveals 'shocking loss' of sister: 'Our hearts are shattered'
"Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister..." Lacey Chabert said in an Instagram tribute to her older sister, Wendy.
Lacey Chabert's family has suffered a sudden loss. The Mean Girls actress shared the news that her older sister Wendy passed away..