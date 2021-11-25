Channel deaths: What do we know so far?
Published
There are many unanswered questions following the deaths of 27 people. Here is what we know so far.Full Article
Published
There are many unanswered questions following the deaths of 27 people. Here is what we know so far.Full Article
Three children, seven women and 17 men died in Wednesday's Channel tragedy, officials in France have confirmed.
Following reports of up to 30 deaths after an inflatable dinghy capsized in the English Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said..