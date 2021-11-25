'Afghan girl' Sharbat Gula from National Geographic cover given refuge in Italy
Published
National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" Sharbat Gula has arrived in Italy, officials say.Full Article
Published
National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" Sharbat Gula has arrived in Italy, officials say.Full Article
Sharbat Gula, the subject of a 1985 National Geographic cover photo, has been evacuated to Rome following requests from groups..
Sharbat Gula left Afghanistan after Taliban takeover that followed US departure from country
#taliban #takeover..