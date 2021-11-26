COVID in Europe: Czechs declare state of emergency as Portugal reinstates restrictions
Published
Here's a round-up of the COVID situation across Europe, where countries are tightening restrictions amid a spike in cases.Full Article
Published
Here's a round-up of the COVID situation across Europe, where countries are tightening restrictions amid a spike in cases.Full Article
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency and imposed additional coronavirus restrictions Thursday..