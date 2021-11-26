A rare red "danger to life" weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Storm Arwen - with winds so strong they could destroy homes and buildings, disrupt travel and bring down power lines and trees, it says.Full Article
Red 'danger to life' warning issued for Storm Arwen - and snow alert
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How to stay safe during Storm Arwen as red alert sparks fears over damage
Daily Record
Forecasters say flying debris is a danger to life, while roofs could blow off and roads, bridges and railway lines could close.
Advertisement
More coverage
'Danger to life' weather warning issued for Falkirk area ahead of Storm Arwen
Forecasters say severe gales and snow is expected across the district from tomorrow afternoon.
Daily Record