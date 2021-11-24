The Beatles' 'Get Back': The timeline that led them to that famous rooftop concert
Published
A look at the events leading up to The Beatles' last live performance: Their unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row in 1969.
Published
A look at the events leading up to The Beatles' last live performance: Their unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row in 1969.
The Beatles Get Back Trailer - Plot Synopsis:Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" is a unique cinematic..