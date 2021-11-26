Omicron: Mutations prompt new coronavirus variant concern from WHO
The World Health Organization says the variant has a large number of mutations, some are concerning.Full Article
Experts urging caution but not panic while admitting not enough is known about the new variant of concern that is shutting down..
Watch VideoThe discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air..