The Omicron variant has sparked new travel restrictions. Are more COVID rules ahead?
Published
The new omicron variant threatens to tighten travel restrictions around the globe just as they were easing due to rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Published
The new omicron variant threatens to tighten travel restrictions around the globe just as they were easing due to rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Australia has announced new travel rules and will close its borders immediately to nine countries due to a new Covid variant of..
Epidemiologist professor Michael Baker says the Government should consider putting Southern Africa on its very high risk travel..