Three killed in Solomon Islands as unrest continues
Police said forensic teams had launched an investigation and were still on the scene but that the cause of the deaths was unclear.Full Article
Police found three bodies and arrested more than 100 people in three days of unrest, sparked by concerns about the nation's..
A night curfew will be re-imposed in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara after Australian police began taking control of hotspots..