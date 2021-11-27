Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: VicKat to tie the knot on THIS date?
Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage will take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur, Rajasthan.Full Article
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to have a royal fort wedding in Rajasthan this year. Buzz is that the couple is all set..
Vicky Kaushal is all set to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif in December and ETimes was the first to inform you about their wedding..