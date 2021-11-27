New Covid alarm sounds
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned Thais to avoid travelling to countries where a new Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa has been found.Full Article
South Africa says a British ban on flights from six southern African countries over a new Covid-19 variant seems rushed, as EU..