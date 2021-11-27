Praise for Stephen Sondheim at ‘Company’ and ‘Assassins'
Published
“I would ask you to sit back and luxuriate in his extraordinary words and music,” the director John Doyle said before Friday’s performance of the “Assassins” revival.Full Article
Published
“I would ask you to sit back and luxuriate in his extraordinary words and music,” the director John Doyle said before Friday’s performance of the “Assassins” revival.Full Article
Stephden Sondheim in 2010
The composer and lyricist had recently attended the openings of two revivals of his shows:..