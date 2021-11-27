'I'm sorry for the hurt he's gone through' - Vaughan on Rafiq
Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he is "sorry for all the hurt" Azeem Rafiq has gone through during the Yorkshire racism scandal.Full Article
Former England captain Michael Vaughan speaks to BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker about the Yorkshire racism scandal.