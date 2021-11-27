2 dead after Storm Arwen batters northern UK
Storm Arwen brought with it snow, ice and wind gusts of almost 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour. Police said one man was killed in Northern Ireland and another in Cumbria.Full Article
The UK has been battered by Storm Arwen with gusts of wind reaching almost 100 miles an hour in some areas. In Antrim in Northern..
