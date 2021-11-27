Driver killed by falling tree in Aberdeenshire during Storm Arwen
A police van was also crushed by a tree as officers attended the fatal crash in Aberdeenshire.Full Article
The UK has been battered by Storm Arwen with gusts of wind reaching almost 100 miles an hour in some areas. In Antrim in Northern..
The incident happened amid horror Storm Arwen winds in Hatton of Fintray in Aberdeenshire last night.