A Home Office minister has said relations between France and the UK are "strong" despite disagreements on how to deal with migrants crossing the English Channel.Full Article
UK-France relations 'strong' despite Channel crossings row, minister says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK-France relations are ‘strong’, says minister despite Channel crossings row
A Home Office minister has insisted that relations between France and the UK are “strong” despite Boris Johnson and President..
Belfast Telegraph
Qatar - 27 migrants die trying to cross Channel to UK
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least 27 people died after their dinghy capsized yesterday while trying to cross the Channel between..
MENAFN.com