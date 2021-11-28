UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to paper leak, likely to be held next month
Published
The UPTET 2021 examination stands postponed due to a paper leak via WhatsApp and the new dates for the exam will be announced soon.Full Article
Published
The UPTET 2021 examination stands postponed due to a paper leak via WhatsApp and the new dates for the exam will be announced soon.Full Article
Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi said that the state government will conduct the exam again within a month and the paper..