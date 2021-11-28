Real reason why WHO named new COVID-19 variant Omicron, avoided Greek alphabet Xi and Nu
Published
WHO names SARS-CoV-2 variants after Greek alphabets but the WHO experts named Omicron after skipping two letters Nu and Xi.Full Article
Published
WHO names SARS-CoV-2 variants after Greek alphabets but the WHO experts named Omicron after skipping two letters Nu and Xi.Full Article
The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World..