Omicron fear: Here's how states are planning to curb spread of new COVID-19 variant
Published
As the fear of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron intensifies in India, several states have pulled up their socks to tackle its spread already.Full Article
Published
As the fear of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron intensifies in India, several states have pulled up their socks to tackle its spread already.Full Article
Even as the world gear-up to fight the new variant of the Covid-19 virus, named Omicron, it has started to spread to different..
A new Covid-19 case has been discovered in Hawke's Bay as New Zealand health officials closely monitor the spread of the Omicron..