Australia introduces new laws targeting online trolls
New legislation is intended to hold social media giants accountable by forcing them to reveal the identity of anonymous online bullies posting defamatory material.Full Article
In a crackdown against bullying and abuse on social media, the federal government has announced new legislation to combat the..
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that under the new laws people who believe they have been defamed online will also be..