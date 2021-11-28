Omicron Netherlands: 13 air passengers test positive for new variant
Published
Thirteen people who travelled from South Africa to the Netherlands have tested positive for Omicron.Full Article
Published
Thirteen people who travelled from South Africa to the Netherlands have tested positive for Omicron.Full Article
TOKYO (AP) — Japan confirmed on Tuesday its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived..
HONG KONG (AP) — Australian officials confirmed Sunday that two overseas travelers arriving in Sydney are the first to test..