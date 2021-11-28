Cardiff Rugby team unable to leave South Africa after suspected Omicron COVID case
Published
Cardiff Rugby are unable to leave South Africa following two positive COVID cases - one of which is thought to be the new Omicron variant.Full Article
Published
Cardiff Rugby are unable to leave South Africa following two positive COVID cases - one of which is thought to be the new Omicron variant.Full Article
Following the postponment of the South African leg of the United Rugby Championship this weekend due to the Omicron Covid-19..