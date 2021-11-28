Lindsay Lohan reveals engagement to Bader Shammas: 'My love. My life.'

Lindsay Lohan reveals engagement to Bader Shammas: 'My love. My life.'

USATODAY.com

Published

Lindsay Lohan has some "grool" news: The "Mean Girls" alum, 35, is engaged to Bader Shammas! She shared selfies of the couple showing off her ring.

Full Article