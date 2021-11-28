Lindsay Lohan reveals engagement to Bader Shammas: 'My love. My life.'
Published
Lindsay Lohan has some "grool" news: The "Mean Girls" alum, 35, is engaged to Bader Shammas! She shared selfies of the couple showing off her ring.
Published
Lindsay Lohan has some "grool" news: The "Mean Girls" alum, 35, is engaged to Bader Shammas! She shared selfies of the couple showing off her ring.
Lindsay Lohan is engaged! The Mean Girls actress shared that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas got engaged on Sunday (November 28)...