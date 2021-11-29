A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain has said that symptoms of the Omicron variant appear to be mild and could be treated at home.Full Article
Symptoms of new Omicron variant are 'mild' - but what are they?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Omicron could cause 'mild disease', its symptoms are 'unfamiliar' | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, who raised an alarm about Omicron, said that the new variant..
-
Covid death rate not rising: Swap restrictions and mass hysteria for cautious optimism as Omicron mutation is ‘super mild‘ variant, WHO and Coronavirus experts say
City A.M.
-
omicron covid variant new mutation symptoms vaccine efficacy
Telegraph.co.uk
-
South African doctor who first spotted the omicron Covid variant explains the symptoms
Upworthy
-
Australia reports 3rd case of omicron COVID-19 variant
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Omicron variant shows ‘unusual but mild’ symptoms, South African doctor says
Upworthy
The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but..
-
Omicron variant showing ‘unusual but mild’ symptoms, South African doctor says
Upworthy
-
Omicron variant showing 'unusual but mild' COVID symptoms, South African doctor says
PIX 11
-
In omicron hot spot, somber mood as South Africa faces variant
CTV News
-
Patients with Omicron variant show 'very mild' symptoms with no loss of taste or smell, says South African doctor
Zee News