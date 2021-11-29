Twitter founder Jack Dorsey expected to step down as chief executive - reports
Published
The founder and chief executive will step down from leading the company, media reports say.Full Article
Published
The founder and chief executive will step down from leading the company, media reports say.Full Article
Jack Dorsey has resigned as the chief executive of Twitter, posting a message to the platform that it was "finally time for me to..
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO of the social media platform, the company announced. He will be succeeded by..