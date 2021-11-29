Twitter founder Jack Dorsey expected to step down as chief executive - reports
Published
The founder and chief executive will step down from leading the company, media reports say.Full Article
Published
The founder and chief executive will step down from leading the company, media reports say.Full Article
Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive.
Shares in social media platform Twitter spiked 9% on market opening on Monday morning following a report that the company's chief..