Germany: Inflation hits 29-year high of 5.2%
German consumer price rises have seen their highest spike in almost three decades as high energy costs and supply bottlenecks take their toll.Full Article
Germany's consumer confidence is set to deteriorate at a faster than expected rate in December as households turned more cautious..