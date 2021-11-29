COVID: What we know about the omicron variant
Published
Where has the B.1.1.529 been detected, how virulent is it and how did it develop? DW looks at what we know about the new coronavirus variant, dubbed "omicron" by the WHO.Full Article
Published
Where has the B.1.1.529 been detected, how virulent is it and how did it develop? DW looks at what we know about the new coronavirus variant, dubbed "omicron" by the WHO.Full Article
Omicron Variant Poses
'Very High' Global Risk, , WHO Warns.
The World Health Organization (WHO) released a brief about..
The Director of Public Health has issued guidance amid concerns around the new variant