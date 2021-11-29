The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a "cause for concern and not for panic", Joe Biden has insisted.Full Article
Omicron variant a 'cause for concern and not for panic', Biden insists
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pres. Biden Says New Variant Cause For Concern, Not Panic In U.S.
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday..
-
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
euronews
-
Omicron COVID-19 variant is a cause for concern, not panic: US President Joe Biden tells Americans
Zee News
-
With Scant Information on Omicron, Biden Turned to Travel Ban to Buy Time
NYTimes.com
-
Joe Biden: The omicron variant is no cause for panic
Telegraph.co.uk
Advertisement
More coverage
-
Biden Says Omicron Variant Is ‘Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic,’ Defends Implementation Of Travel Restrictions
Daily Caller
-
Coronavirus digest: Biden says omicron no 'cause for panic'
Deutsche Welle
-
New Covid variant cause for 'concern, not panic', Biden tells US
IndiaTimes
-
Omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic’, Joe Biden tells US
Brisbane Times